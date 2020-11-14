Passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 at 92 years of age. Reunited with his first wife Norma (1991) and his second wife Helen (2020). Cherished father of Bob (Leigh) and Janis (Al) Giles. Loving Grandpa and Papa of Jason (Lori), Richard (Nikki), Jeffrey, Darren, Connor and great Papa of Emily, Hanna, Grayson and Reid. Lennard will be sadly missed by his extended family and dear friends. If you so desire, donations to the Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Cremation services were held. Memorial visitation Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (796 Upper Gage Ave., between Mohawk and Fennell). Share memories or leave a donation at dermodys.com