August 12, 1933 - November 27, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Marcelina and Eugenio and by his brother Bruno and his sister Mary. Uncle of Jerry Foster (Mary), great-uncle of Brian, John and Katie (Tommy), and great-great-uncle of Baillie, Erik, Cailyn, Kara, Foster and Sadie. Visitation and funeral service will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNEAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow at the funeral home. Private entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there is a limit on the number of people who may attend, and an RSVP will be required through the funeral home website. Social distancing practices and wearing of a mask will be in place at the funeral home and cemetery.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 30, 2020.
