Leo Joseph GALLANT

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Arbour Creek Care Centre, Hamilton, in his 100th year. Beloved husband of Doris. Loving father of Patricia (Josef Turek), Cathy, and Cam (Diane), and predeceased by his infant son Camille. Proud grandfather of Dana, Rebecca, and William. He will be forever remembered by many extended family and close friends. Leo was a Veteran of WWII having served with the Canadian Infantry in the Liberation of The Netherlands. He was an Iron Worker with Local 736, proudly working as a Supervisor for many years. His interests included dancing on the weekends with friends, playing guitar, and singing but most of all he was devoted and loving to his family. Private Family Services will take place. If desired, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society in his memory. Please take a moment to share your condolences, memories and photos through www.lgwallace.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 21, 2020
