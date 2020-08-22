Born in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, passed away peacefully, at Macassa Lodge on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in his 82nd year. Predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Gail (nee Clairmont). Cherished father of Bill (Liz), Ann Lucas (Bill), Pat Martin (Wanda Leyden), Cindy Billings (the late Gary) and the late Leo. Much loved grandfather of Shaun (Lindsay), Justin (Lucy), Jessica (Greg), Eric, Kyle, Kaitlyn, Alannah, and great-grandfather of Ella, Kayden, Charlotte and Lorenzo. Leo will be lovingly missed by his companion Sarah Laker. Predeceased by many brothers and sisters. Survived by family in Nova Scotia and Ontario. Thank you to the staff at Macassa Lodge, especially 3C East, for all of their kindness and care. Leo greatly enjoyed his retirement from Dofasco. We will all miss his sense of humour and practical jokes, as well as his playing of the piano and guitar. Cremation has taken place. A private family funeral service has been held. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca