Leokadia (Linda) JAKUBOWICZ
1930-07-13 - 2020-07-06
Peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Stefan and son Joseph. Beloved mother of Peter (Barbara), Joseph (Wanda), Andrew (Christine). Cherished Babcia of Stefan (Breanna), Trevor (Wendy), Johnny. Great-grandmother of Adelyn. Linda was not only an amazing cook and pastry maker, but also an outstanding seamstress. She spent many countless nights at her sewing machine to meet deadlines of creating beautiful bride and bridesmaid gowns. Due to current Health Regulations a private family funeral and interment has taken place. Online condolences may be made at www.markeydermody.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 11, 2020.
