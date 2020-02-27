Home

Léon André DUBÉ

Léon André DUBÉ Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Léon on February 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa Dundas in his 89th year. Beloved husband to Therèsé for 68 years. Cherished father to Marie-Renee Reid (Randy), Michelle Johnson, Louis Dube (Desiree) and Lyse Wortel (Wayne). Adored grandpapa to 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Léon worked as a master craftsman in the art of refurbishing pipe organs for 50 years. He will be remembered for his generosity and his volunteer work. Special thanks to the staff at St. Joseph's Villa Dundas (Maple Grove Floor) for their kind care and compassion. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to Margaret's Place Hospice at St. Joseph's Villa Dundas. Visitation will be held at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street E. (at Kenilworth) on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Notre Dame du Perpetuel Secours, 132 Blake Street (Cumberland and Sherman) on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. Online condolences can be left at www.MarkeyDermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 27, 2020
