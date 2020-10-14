Leon STACHNYK

STACHNYK, Leon - It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our loving, gentle father peacefully at Guelph General Hospital, on Oct 10th, 2020, at the age of 90, (or as Dad would say, 45 twice over). Pre-deceased by wife Olga (nee - Wiwcharyk, Aug 2000). Together again, in time for an anniversary waltz. Will always be missed by son Greg in Vermont, and daughter Laura Phillips (Paul) in Guelph, and grandchildren Zach and Molly. Dad, you taught us well. Loving brother of Myron (Jenny, deceased), Peter (Cathy), Nettie (Mike) Kachur (both deceased), Walter (Ann), Ollie and Doris (William) Festeryga; and brother-in-law of Lubow Wiwcharyk. Dad had great love for sharing family stories and memories with you all. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, by Maureen Stachnyk, and his musical pals Paul McDonald, Bob Downer and Chet Skibinski. Your friendship with Dad always lifted him. Dad was born in Erwood, Saskatchewan March 15th, 1930. The family moved to Waterford, Ontario in 1948, but his heart was always in the prairies. Dad found joy when playing classical music on his violin and it easily transformed into his fiddle when playing Ukrainian traditional and Celtic tunes. Dad was determined to play at the Shelburne Canadian Open Old Time Fiddle Championship until he won "oldest" fiddler (twice!) Watch Dad on YouTube when lightning strikes at his last note His biggest thrill was being called on stage at the end of a Leahy concert to actually play Don Messer's violin. Until a few years ago, he would drive the 401 every Wednesday to the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre in Etobicoke to play his music. He also loved being part of the Puslinch Fiddle Orchestra. He enjoyed curling at the Guelph Curling Club for many years and was one of the first members of Guelph Slo Pitch in 1975. He loved it when he travelled to Ukraine and visited with many of his and Mom's relatives. Dad could fix just about anything with patience and creativity. His label maker was an essential part of his day! Anything from Canadian Tire was a good thing. He was reverent in his spirituality and a member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of St. Vladimir, Hamilton. Our deepest thanks to Nottingham and all the staff at Elliott Community for your years of kindness and care, Angela with Paramed, Dr Robert Goldsmith, and Guelph General Hospital. Private service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
- Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Leon's notice. Dad was eager to hop on one of the virtual bikes coming to the Elliott, to travel past the old homestead. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Elliott Community General Fund or The Great Escape 2020 Virtual Bike fundraiser, is appreciated.