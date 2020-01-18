|
|
August 14, 1950 - January 1, 2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Leona Cunningham on January 1st 2020 at the age of 69 from a long and courageous battle with Melanoma. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Tracey Taube (Kirk), and Jillian Randles (Greg), and her beloved 5 grandchildren Lucas, Max, Jack, Shiloh, and Ty. Dear sister to Maryann Burke (Ronnie) Ellen Lanecki, Jim Lewis(Barb) and Harold Lewis (Pat). Loving aunt to her cherished nieces. She will be lovingly remembered by her partner Michael Reid his daughters Pam (George) and Tamara (Nick), Michael Cunningham and partner Cindy Dean, all her wonderful friends and extended family. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held in her honour on Saturday February 1st at the Casablanca Inn from 1:00pm - 4:00pm.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020