Passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Neale Langill and loving mother of Jim, Marva, Janice (Dan), Paul (Elizabeth) and Beverly. Adored grandmother of Michael, Sarah, Maxwell, Daniel, Neale, Mary, Shaleena and David. Dear sister of Victor (Arlene), Marjorie, Andy, Margaret, Ramona and Neil (Yoko) and sister-in-law of Anne, Judy, Dolores, Shirley, Irving (Mary-Jane), Larry (Betty) and Jean. Predeceased by her sister Marina, brothers Jim and Brian, sisters-in-law Muriel and Barbara and brothers-in-law Don, Jim, Bernie, Joe, Bob, Paul, Kevin and Pius. Leona will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Leona was special, a class act. She was easy going and always created a calm and positive environment for everyone around her. She enjoyed growing up in a large family on the farm and was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Leona worked for many years as a registered nurse and volunteer at the hospital. She was active and loved doing crossword puzzles, playing golf, tennis and bridge. Leona treasured her time with her children and grandchildren, especially making her famous birthday cakes! Leona was strong, intelligent and a bright light throughout her life and she will be missed. Funeral Mass at St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church, 2261 Parkway Drive, Burlington on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by a Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line, BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smitshfh.com
. If you are having difficulty with the online RSVP, please call the Funeral Home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Private family Interment. Memorial donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of choice
would be appreciated.