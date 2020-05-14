Leona Lillian (Leigh) CUTHBERT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 20, 1923 - May 8, 2020 Lillian was welcomed into the arms of our Lord and Saviour on May 8, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ron, mother Victoria, father William, brother Henry, sisters Agnes, Julie and Rose. Left to mourn are her sister Jeanette, niece Therese (Mike), many nephews, dear friends, Lorna, Barb and Helen. Many thanks to the staff at the Hamilton General 6 South for their care and compassion in her final days and the homecare workers who helped her survive in her own apartment to this grand age. Holy Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved