April 20, 1923 - May 8, 2020 Lillian was welcomed into the arms of our Lord and Saviour on May 8, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ron, mother Victoria, father William, brother Henry, sisters Agnes, Julie and Rose. Left to mourn are her sister Jeanette, niece Therese (Mike), many nephews, dear friends, Lorna, Barb and Helen. Many thanks to the staff at the Hamilton General 6 South for their care and compassion in her final days and the homecare workers who helped her survive in her own apartment to this grand age. Holy Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.