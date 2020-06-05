Len Bailey at the age of 91 peacefully passed away on June 2, 2020 surrounded by those he loved. He was full of life, love, and a temper to match his red hair. Leonard loved his family, his church, God, fishing, hunting, Manitoulin Island and most of all his wife of almost 71 years Vera Bailey. He was kind, caring and assisted others at every opportunity. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years and a long time member of Fifty United Church in Winona. He is survived by his loving wife Vera Bailey (Kelly), his 3 children Michael Bailey (Debbie), Karen Pow (Bill), Mark Bailey (Susan), his 8 grandchildren Adam, Julie, Mellissa, Scott, Tanya, Mathew, Alana and Dayna, and his 12 great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will happen on a future date. He will then be laid to rest at the place he always called home Meldrum Bay, Manitoulin Island. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fifty United Church in Winona. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 5, 2020.