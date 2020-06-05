Leonard BAILEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Len Bailey at the age of 91 peacefully passed away on June 2, 2020 surrounded by those he loved. He was full of life, love, and a temper to match his red hair. Leonard loved his family, his church, God, fishing, hunting, Manitoulin Island and most of all his wife of almost 71 years Vera Bailey. He was kind, caring and assisted others at every opportunity. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years and a long time member of Fifty United Church in Winona. He is survived by his loving wife Vera Bailey (Kelly), his 3 children Michael Bailey (Debbie), Karen Pow (Bill), Mark Bailey (Susan), his 8 grandchildren Adam, Julie, Mellissa, Scott, Tanya, Mathew, Alana and Dayna, and his 12 great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will happen on a future date. He will then be laid to rest at the place he always called home Meldrum Bay, Manitoulin Island. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fifty United Church in Winona. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved