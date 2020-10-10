1/1
Leonard E. Jacobs
1948-05-29 - 2020-10-06
Jacobs, Leonard Eldon Passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in his 73rd year. Len will be sadly missed by Darlene Hardy, his loving companion and best friend for 17 years and her family. Will also be sadly missed by his daughter Tobi Bergeron (Richard) and son Clark Jacobs (Marilou) along with grandchildren Alexandra, Ericka and Jacob. Dear brother of Elaine Walker (late Bill) and Donna Martin (Terry). Much Loved Unc by his nieces and nephews. Len had a great love of horses, was an avid bird watcher and always enjoyed getting out on his motorcycle. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held in the spring of 2021. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
