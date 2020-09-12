1/1
Leonard Gerald "Jerry" Marcoux
After many hard fought battles over the years, we are saddened to announce that Jerry, in his 76th year and surrounded by family, peacefully went to sleep and to the Lord. Jerry will be deeply missed by his wife of 50 years Karen (Thurbide), daughter Keri Eburne (Dave), and son Brad Marcoux (Georgia) and five wonderful grandchildren Amélie, Andrew, Aiden, Alistair and Audrey. Jerry is survived by his sisters Sharon Ward (Bob) and Tari Wilkes (Stuart), and brother Paul Marcoux (Judy) and will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Catherine and Gerald Marcoux. The joy of his life were his beloved grandchildren and children. He was so proud of them and dearly loved them all! More enjoyable moments in his life were spending time at the trailer sitting around a campfire with a beer and telling jokes or funny stories. He liked working on his cars, watching action movies, fishing, and listening to his favourite singer Don Williams. In honoring Jerry's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held. Donations may be made to the War Amps Child Amputee Program (CHAMP) or Children's Wish Foundation. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
