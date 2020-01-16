|
Loving husband, father and nonno Five years have passed since you've been gone. Time slips by and life goes on. But from our hearts you're never gone. We think about you always. We talk about you too. We have so many memories. But we wish we still had you. Always loved, never forgotten, and forever missed by his wife Mary, his children and grandchildren, Andrea and Max, Laura and James, Charlie, Penelope, Michael and Brinkley, Emerson and Leo.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 16, 2020