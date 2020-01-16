Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Malloni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Malloni


1946 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Malloni In Memoriam
Loving husband, father and nonno Five years have passed since you've been gone. Time slips by and life goes on. But from our hearts you're never gone. We think about you always. We talk about you too. We have so many memories. But we wish we still had you. Always loved, never forgotten, and forever missed by his wife Mary, his children and grandchildren, Andrea and Max, Laura and James, Charlie, Penelope, Michael and Brinkley, Emerson and Leo.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -