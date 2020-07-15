It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Leonard Baughan on July 11, 2020 in his 73rd year. Loving father to Kristin Baughan. Cherished brother to Edward (Barbara), Daniel (Eliza), Douglas (Rena), Reginald (Silvia), James (Linda) and George. He will be deeply missed by his many nieces and nephews. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society in Leonard's memory. Keeping with Leonard's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family gathering to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com