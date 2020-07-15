1/
Leonard Raymond BAUGHAN
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Leonard Baughan on July 11, 2020 in his 73rd year. Loving father to Kristin Baughan. Cherished brother to Edward (Barbara), Daniel (Eliza), Douglas (Rena), Reginald (Silvia), James (Linda) and George. He will be deeply missed by his many nieces and nephews. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society in Leonard's memory. Keeping with Leonard's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family gathering to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
