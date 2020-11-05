It is with profound sadness that the family of Leonardo Agro (affectionately known as Leo) has passed to be united once again with his loving wife Lina. Leo was the devoted and beloved father of Carmen and Rob De Benedictis and Sal and Lucy Agro. Leo was the proud nonno to Lenny (Michelle), Bianca, Krystina (Horatiu) and Alanna (Paul). Leo found so much pleasure in the simple things such as his bountiful garden, his bella pasta and the many visits from his family, friends and godson Nick. Leo was a hardworking and longtime dedicated employee of the City of Hamilton for 30 years. Leo found much satisfaction in seeing others joy through so many of his labours of love. It has been in the last few years that Leo was cared for by the wonderful staff at The Carlisle where he greatly enjoyed the entertainment and activities that Annmarie and her team organized. Annmarie could always make Leo smile. He more recently resided at The Meadows Long Term Care Facility in Ancaster where he received exceptional care from the devoted staff, who would look forward to his daily quips and eccentric personality. Leo's family is very appreciative for all who cared so much for him. The Meadows was Leo's family away from home. The wonderful staff who would take Leo on walks in The Meadows garden and who encouraged him to also care for the garden will always hold a special place in the hearts of all his family. We are comforted in knowing that Leo and our mother, Lina, will be with us all in spirit for the upcoming family milestones in the lives of their beloved grandchildren. Leo's family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to all who reached out with heartfelt messages of condolences, care and prayers. The many acts of kindness will be forever remembered and cherished. A private family service has taken place for Leo. If there is a garden in Heaven, Leo will be right there tending to it with his keen eye and strong, steady hands. Arrangements entrusted to Markey-Dermody Funeral Home.