It is with deep sadness but a sense of peace that our family shares the passing of Leonardo on November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Gina (nee Cimadamore) of 65 years. Cherished father of Michael (Brenda), Rita Cassano (late Joe), Diane Pesce (Mario). Will be forever missed by his Grandchildren Michael (Amanda), Alicia (Cody), Daniella Laratta (Francesco), Matthew (Melissa), Daniel and Cassandra. Proud Bisnonno to Chiara and Sophia whom he adored. Loving Son of the late Michele and Carmela Martelli and Elizabeth Materno. Leonardo was the dearest brother and brother-in-law of Joe (Donata), Giulia Calarco (Leonardo), Rosa Guzzo (Antonio), Maria Romano (late Rosario), and the late Grace Romano (late Frank), Cosimo (Candy), Concettina Fazio (late Antonio), late Domenico Materno (Gaetana), Tatina DeCaria (late Francesco) and the late Gino Materno. Son-in-law to the late Rocco and Rosa Cimadamore. Brother-in-law to the late Adina Mandozzi (late Giuseppe), the late Lina Biancucci (late Blandino and late Ralph) and Albert Cimadamore (Laura). He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Leonardo was born on December 10, 1930 in Portigliola, Reggio Calabria. He immigrated to Canada in 1952 and retired from Stelco in 1989 after 30 years of service. Leonardo was a proud member and president of the Memorial Bocce Club for many years. Several of his great loves were tending his garden, wine making and curing Italian meats, all traditions that he proudly passed on to his grandchildren. Leonardo was an avid bocce player and long-time Hamilton Tiger-Cats fan. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Eugene Church, 232 Queenston Road, Hamilton on Thursday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m. with limited capacity. Private family interment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
You will be greatly missed and your memory will be cherished forever!