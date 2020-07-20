It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Leonardo at the Juravinski Hospital on July 17, 2020, in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Giuseppina (nee Licata) for 51 years. Loving father to Rosa and Roberto Stancati, Angelo and Olivia Morreale, and Pasqualina and Carlos Alvarez. Cherished Nonno to nine grandchildren who he treasured and loved with all his heart; Alexandra, Adriana and Victoria Stancati; Stephen, Angelo Jr., and Leonardo Morreale; and Isabel, Daniel and Leo Alvarez. Predeceased by his parents Angelo and Rosa Morreale and by his parents-in-law Pietro and Pasqua Licata. Brother to Suor Angela Morreale, and Nicolina and Calogero Mulé. Special nephew to his Zia Adelina and the late Giuseppe Morreale. Adored cousin to Giuseppina Tirone. Brother-in-law to Salvatore and Gina Licata, Salvina and the late Salvatore Picone, Beniamino and Pina Licata, Paolo and Anna Licata, the late Concetta Licata, Salvatore and Salvina Morgante, and Rina and Antonino Provenzano. He leaves many nieces and nephews in Italy, Germany and Belgium. Leonardo was born in Racalmuto, Sicily. He made Canada his home in 1967. He enjoyed watching his garden grow and meeting his friends for coffee on James Street. A special thank you to Dr. Leber and his team for their excellent care, and to the nurses on Floor C4. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East, on Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. It is mandatory that all guests practice physical distancing and wear a face mask. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait before entering the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be offered at All Souls Church on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. The church and cemetery have a maximum capacity of 50 people, and the same physical distancing rules will apply. Papá sei sempre nei nostri cuori.