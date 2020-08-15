1/1
LEONARDO MORREALE
MORREALE LEONARDO OCT 20, 1939-JULY 17, 2020 The family of the late Leonardo Morreale wish to express our sincere thank you and gratitude to all our family and friends for their donations, flowers, cards, phone calls, messages, visits, love and support during this difficult time. A special thank you to All Souls Church for a lovely funeral mass, a special thank you to Emily for the wonderful music. Thank you to the talented and professional staff of Friscolanti Funeral Home for their guidance and compassion. Love Giuseppina Morreale and Family.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 15, 2020.
