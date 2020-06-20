LeoPold Champagne
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LeoPold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on June 16, 2020 at the age of 87. Much loved father to Jack (Terri), Maurice (Louise), Roger (Janet), Linda, Diane (Roy), Sue, Dennis (Leslie) and Louise (Alain). He was "Grandpa Hooks" to his 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by all his extended family and friends. Due to Covid-19 Health restrictions, a private service will be held. His family welcome family and friends to attend the celebration via Live Stream. Please visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for further information and to sign the online guest register.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved