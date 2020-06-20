LeoPold Champagne

Peacefully on June 16, 2020 at the age of 87. Much loved father to Jack (Terri), Maurice (Louise), Roger (Janet), Linda, Diane (Roy), Sue, Dennis (Leslie) and Louise (Alain). He was "Grandpa Hooks" to his 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by all his extended family and friends. Due to Covid-19 Health restrictions, a private service will be held. His family welcome family and friends to attend the celebration via Live Stream. Please visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for further information and to sign the online guest register.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.