It is with great sadness that the family of Lesley Kathleen Perrotta announces her passing after a courageous battle with Cancer, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the age of 59. Lesley will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 29 years Luigi and her son Carlo. Lesley will also be fondly remembered by her parents Fred and Joyce Skanes and her predeceased in-laws Carlo Alberto and Caterina Perrotta. Lesley will be forever remembered by her brother Craig (Barb) Skanes and her sisters-in-law Michelina (Amleto) Finocchi and Angelina (Renato) Guidi. Lesley was the proud Aunt of Blake and Ross (Sam), Hazel, Claudio (Melissa), Marco (Michelle), Davide (Lacy) and Caterina. Lesley loved and cherished each and every one of her family members and her memory and kind soul will live on in everything we do each day. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 7th, at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Rd. East, Hamilton from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation and the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. Please be aware that masks are mandatory and there may be a wait time upon entering the Funeral Home for the visitation due to capacity restrictions. Your patience is very much appreciated. Please sign the online book of condolences at www.baygardens.ca
