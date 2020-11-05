1/1
Lesley Perrotta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Lesley Kathleen Perrotta announces her passing after a courageous battle with Cancer, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the age of 59. Lesley will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 29 years Luigi and her son Carlo. Lesley will also be fondly remembered by her parents Fred and Joyce Skanes and her predeceased in-laws Carlo Alberto and Caterina Perrotta. Lesley will be forever remembered by her brother Craig (Barb) Skanes and her sisters-in-law Michelina (Amleto) Finocchi and Angelina (Renato) Guidi. Lesley was the proud Aunt of Blake and Ross (Sam), Hazel, Claudio (Melissa), Marco (Michelle), Davide (Lacy) and Caterina. Lesley loved and cherished each and every one of her family members and her memory and kind soul will live on in everything we do each day. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 7th, at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Rd. East, Hamilton from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation and the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. Please be aware that masks are mandatory and there may be a wait time upon entering the Funeral Home for the visitation due to capacity restrictions. Your patience is very much appreciated. Please sign the online book of condolences at www.baygardens.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved