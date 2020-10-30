It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Leslie at home with her family by her side on October 26, 2020 at the age of 75. Loving wife of Dennis, dear mother of Darrick (Tracey), Meagan (Tyler), Colleen (Jake), cherished nana of Sydney, Indigo, Freya, Jase, Cole and great-grandma to Avery, all of whom she loved greatly and was sincerely proud of. Predeceased by her beloved son Brian, her parents Les and Eileen Sharman and her dear sister Sylvia. Leslie will be surely missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends and neighbours. Her love for her family knew no bounds and we are certain that her son Brian and the family were there to greet her as she began her new journey. With all of our love to our wife, mommy, nana, grandma and aunt, until we meet again! Special thanks to Mani and the Juravinski palliative care team, Mui and the Bayshore staff and Judy and the staff at CBI for their compassionate and thorough care. A very special thanks to her bother-in-law Bruce and her sister-in-law Louise, for their loving support and efforts in assisting Leslie in fighting her battle with cancer. As per Leslie's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held and when COVID restrictions allow, a celebration of life will take place at a later date to allow family and friends to share stories and affections. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
(or any other charity) would be greatly appreciated. Please sign Leslie's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca