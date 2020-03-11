|
|
Peacefully in his sleep on February 27, 2020, Leslie Bernard went home to be with the Lord. Beloved husband of the late Vera for 76 years. Loving father of Beverley Barton (John), Lesley Joyce Tennant and Judith Suzanne Van Boven (Michael). Cherished Popa to the late Lori, Pamela, Gerald (Jodi), David, James (Jen), Robert, Alex, Whitney (Blake), Curtis, Christopher, Christin (Matt), Bryan (Nicole), Jonathan (Charlotte) and great-grandfather of 13. Predeceased by his brothers Arthur and Eric and by his sister Gladys. Lifelong member and faithful soldier of the Salvation Army. Les will be remembered for his musical leadership and contributions, work with young people, prison ministry and pastoral care in the Winterberry Heights Congregation. Les was a friendly people person who demonstrated his love for God in many practical ways and by influencing those he met by his daily Christian living. Special thanks to the nursing staff on Primrose Lane, St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at The Salvation Army Meadowlands, 187 Stone Church Rd., Ancaster on Friday March 13, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. and from 10am until the time of Funeral Service on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Private interment will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army Meadowland Corps Band or Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020