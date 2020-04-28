|
|
Passed peacefully at St Peter's Hospital April 19, 2020 in his 87th year. Predeceased by his sisters Edith and Eva of Hungary. Missed by wife Helen, daughter Susan (Gene), son Thomas (Jeeun), grandchildren Daniel and Alyssa, nieces Eva, Sylvia, Edith and Mary, and many more friends located far and wide. Proud boilermaker (Local 128) for 55 years, retired businessman, and an avid tinkerer and collector of all things gently used. The family wishes to thank all friends for their kindness and support, with special recognition to the staff of St. Peter's palliative ward 3 West. Their care, compassion and professionalism is greatly appreciated. Cremation has taken place and a private internment will follow shortly. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Peter's Hospital would be appreciated. 1Peter1:3-5 ...into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade, this inheritance is kept in heaven for you...
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 28, 2020