Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Nagy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie L. Nagy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie L. Nagy Obituary
Passed peacefully at St Peter's Hospital April 19, 2020 in his 87th year. Predeceased by his sisters Edith and Eva of Hungary. Missed by wife Helen, daughter Susan (Gene), son Thomas (Jeeun), grandchildren Daniel and Alyssa, nieces Eva, Sylvia, Edith and Mary, and many more friends located far and wide. Proud boilermaker (Local 128) for 55 years, retired businessman, and an avid tinkerer and collector of all things gently used. The family wishes to thank all friends for their kindness and support, with special recognition to the staff of St. Peter's palliative ward 3 West. Their care, compassion and professionalism is greatly appreciated. Cremation has taken place and a private internment will follow shortly. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Peter's Hospital would be appreciated. 1Peter1:3-5 ...into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade, this inheritance is kept in heaven for you...
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -