Dr. Leslie PAUL
26 September 2020 ur family sorrowfully announces the death of Leslie in his 90th year. He died peacefully at his home. He is survived by his cherished wife Cecilia, and children Christopher and Anita. A family physician, Leslie practiced medicine at his east Hamilton clinic for some twenty five years. He was also an attending physician at Hamilton General and Hamilton Henderson hospitals. We will remember him as a caring person, fond of his family, dedicated to his profession and well loved by all. A private funeral was held at the Turner Funeral Home in Dundas, on Wednesday September 30th.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 1, 2020.
