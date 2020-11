Or Copy this URL to Share

Macrorie, Saskatchewan ROYAL CANADIAN AIR FORCE 630 Squadron Killed in Action, March 25, 1944 Age 21 Buried at Reichswald Forest War Cemetery, Germany Fondly remembered by his Family At the going down of the sun, and in the morning we will remember him.



