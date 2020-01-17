|
|
Passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020, at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband of fifty-four years to Marika. Loving father to Judee and Leslie Jr. (2003) and special "Papa" to Taylor. He will sadly be missed by friends and family in the US and Hungary. Leslie was a long-time member of St. Michael's Hungarian Church. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Vigil prayers will be said on Friday at 4:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Michael's Hungarian Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Burial to take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online Condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com Nagyon Fogsz Hianyozni Apukam.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020