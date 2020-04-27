|
|
1956-2020 It is with profound sadness we announce the sudden passing of Lester Harrison on April, 20/2020 at the age of 64. He is survived by his wife Patricia Harrison (nee DiFilippo. Dear father of Justin and Ashley-Corrine. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Lorraine Harrison. He was a retiree of Arcelor Mittol. Remembered and loved deeply by many close family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of life will be held at a later date. His struggles ran deep but he loved with all his heart. Fly free Lester, Dad/Daddy.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 27, 2020