It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edna at Arbour Creek Care Centre in her 84th year. Lovingly remembered by her children and their families: Wendy Tole, Walter (Brenda) Hendsbee, Anne Hendsbee, and Paul Hendsbee. Survived and missed by her brothers Richard and Larry, sisters Karen, Myrtle, Shelley, Val, and Sylvia, and step-sons Lenny (Judy) and Donny (Chris). Predeceased by her loving husband Earl; sons Dave, John, Larry, Ronnie, and George; step-son Wayne, and step-daughters Maryan and Linda. Beloved daughter of the late Richard Lewis and Jenny Lewis (nee Chesney); predeceased by her sister Doreen. Edna's family extends heartfelt thanks to the compassionate staff of St. Joseph's Hospital and Arbour Creek Care Centre. Due to the current health restrictions, a private service and interment will be held.