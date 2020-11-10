1/1
Lia (Cocco) SANTI
Passed away peacefully in her home in Hamilton on November 8, 2020 in her 89th year. Predeceased by her husband Luigi Santi. Lia is survived by her children, Carla Drake(Paul), Harry Santi(Babe) , and Laura Spizzirri (Joe); her grandchildren, Jason Williams(Jessica), Nicole Drake, Emma & Zachary Santi, Andrea, Natalie, and Claudia Spizzirri, along with her great grandchildren Gavin and Mila Williams. She will be missed by many relatives and friends in Canada and Italy. She was a member of the Ladies of the Venetian Club in Hamilton. Along with gardening, Lia's great passions were sewing, knitting and cooking. Due to COVID regulations, private family services will be held. Lia will be laid to rest with her husband, Luigi at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.dermodys.com Cara Mamma


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 10, 2020.
