Passed away peacefully July 9, 2020, at the Juravinski Hospital, due to a lengthy illness. Left behind to mourn are her husband Paul Girt, and loving parents Heather Clifford (Bill) and Roy Cox (Sonja). Predeceased by brother Dustin Cox. Also left to mourn his nephew Troy Cox, grandmother Lillian Lewis, step-brother Doug, step-sisters Candace, Rachel, and Renne, aunts and uncles Howard (Peggy), Ralph (Frankie), Wilma (Jim), Laurena (Bill), and Wayne (Anita), cousins Steve, Lolita, Danny, Nathan, Paul, Wayne, Kevin, Jennifer, Sherry, and Chad. Survived by the Girts; Robert (Susan), Nancy (Mike) and Eric (Tracy). Due to Covid19 restrictions a small family memorial service will be held with remote access through Zoom meeting. For details on time and date for Zoom access call 905-765-6418. We all look forward to the time when we will be reunited with our dear loved one Liana in God's New Order. Revelation 21 Verses 3 and 4.



