Surrounded by his loving family, Liborio passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Regina Gardens Long Term Care, in his 89th year. Beloved husband to the late Rosa Mule (LaPorta). Loving father and father-in-law of Brigida and Luigi Caucci, John and Mary Mule. Adoring nonno of Nicholas, Robert and Vanessa. Liborio was the son of the late Giovanni and Brigida Mule. Brother and brother-in-law of the late Vittorio and Carmela Mule, the late Giovanni and Rina Mule, the late Antonio and Carmelina Mule, the late Salvatore and Vincenzina Mule, the late Vincenzo and Ninetta Mule. Dear brother-in-law of Anna and the late Alfonso DalliCardillo, Giuseppe and the late Elia LaPorta. Liborio will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews in Hamilton and Italy. Liborio was born in Ribera, Sicily and immigrated to Canada in 1959. He touched all who knew him with his kind and gentle manner. He was a retiree of Stelco and took great pride in his garden. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and many friends. A special thank you to the staff at Regina Gardens for their excellent care and compassion. Private family arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905-574-0405). Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca