It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Lidia, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer on May 4, 2020 in her 68th year. Cherished companion of Tom Lo Regio. Loving Sister of Rose DeClara (Sam DiFeo). Mother of Marco, Laura and Sandro. Will be dearly missed by Family and Friends in Canada, Italy and the United States. A private cremation has taken place.