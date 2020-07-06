Liesa Johanna Gretel Reichert, age 84, departed this earthly life and went to be with the Lord July 1, 2020. She was born August 20, 1935 in Hamburg, Germany, eldest child to Johann and Herta Schmidt. In September of 1956 she married Friedhold Reichert and came to Canada as a newlywed. Liesa served as a volunteer at Mission Baptist Church for many decades and in many capacities and was a real prayer warrior. She was active in Pioneer Girls, Women’s group, VBS, Senior’s ministry, played the organ, played her mandolin, hosted missionaries, served as deaconess and was always calling people to see how they were doing. Liesa always enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, traveling, and working in both her vegetable and flower gardens. Liesa loved to care for people. In more recent years, where her health prevented her from “active” duties, she crocheted countless blankets for orphans, knitted caps for preemies and shawls for the pregnancy centre. Her hands were rarely still. Her life was lived for her LORD who called her to himself. Jeremiah 31:3 — The Lord hath appeared of old unto me, saying, Yea, I have loved thee with an everlasting love: therefore with lovingkindness have I drawn thee. Liesa is survived by her husband Friedhold, sister Käte, brothers Erich and Franz; her children Renate (Dieter), Gerhard (Gayle), Barbara (George) and Marion (Greg); 11 grandchildren; plus 1 great grandchild and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and cared for deeply. The family will be celebrating her life with a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or your favorite charity
would be appreciated by the family.