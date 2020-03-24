|
|
Passed away peacefully at Hampton Terrace, Burlington on Monday, March 23, 2020 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of Lorne Holmes (Predeceased 1986). Loving mother to Marilyn (Dick) Van Tol, and Ernie (Olga) Holmes. Proud grandmother to Kimberly (Jamie) Wall and Shannon Holmes. Sister to Clara Althouse (Predeceased 2017). Lila will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Hampton Terrace for their care over the past 3 years. Private family service will be held followed with interment at Carlisle Cemetery. Donations to a in memory of Lila would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 24, 2020