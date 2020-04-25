|
Peacefully passed into the arms of our Savior at Regina Gardens in the early hours of Friday, April 24th in her 94th year. Beloved wife of Rudy and the late Rupert Croft. Loving mother of Linda Gesse (Paul), Peter and Steven. Cherished grandma of Ryan (Christina), Adam, Eric, Jennifer and Michael. Much loved great-grandma of Amber, Markus, Christian and Alexander. Dear brother of Terry Atkins. She will be deeply missed and held forever in our hearts. At Lilian's request, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be made www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020