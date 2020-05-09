It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. Jean passed away at Juravinski Hospital. Daughter of Henry and Grace Burke (both deceased). Mother of Lynda Joyce (Reg), Ron Wilson (Marg), Bonnie Roy, Barbara Glover (Carl deceased), Pat Reid (Bill McGilvery), Beth Petty (Keith), Brian McLellan (Brenda), Debbie Turnball (Rob Lockwood deceased), Robbie McLellan (Janet), Michael McLellan and Tammy McLellan (Jay). She was the proud grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Sister to Mary Sheehan (Joe) both deceased, Elsie Howard (Roy) both deceased, John Burke (deceased) and Doreen McLean (Ron deceased). Aunt to many nieces and nephews. As per her wishes, she has been cremated and interred at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A private family service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Our many thanks to the wonderful staff at the Juravinski ICU and Ward E-3. Stay strong and stay safe.