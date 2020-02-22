Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for Lilian LANG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilian P. LANG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lilian P. LANG Obituary
1934-2020 It is with extreme sadness that I announce the passing of my mum, Lilian P. Lang on Sunday February 16, 2020. She has gone to join her husband of 64 years Alfred Lang. She leaves behind her 5 children Jeffrey, Brian, Debbie, Leslie and Georgina as well as 5 grandchildren Mark (2014), Richard, Tim, Emily and Meghan, and 3 great grandchildren, Gabriel, Alexander and Kalyna. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the staff on the 2nd floor at Grace Villa Nursing Home for their wonderful care of my mum. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lilian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -