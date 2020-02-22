|
|
1934-2020 It is with extreme sadness that I announce the passing of my mum, Lilian P. Lang on Sunday February 16, 2020. She has gone to join her husband of 64 years Alfred Lang. She leaves behind her 5 children Jeffrey, Brian, Debbie, Leslie and Georgina as well as 5 grandchildren Mark (2014), Richard, Tim, Emily and Meghan, and 3 great grandchildren, Gabriel, Alexander and Kalyna. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the staff on the 2nd floor at Grace Villa Nursing Home for their wonderful care of my mum. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020