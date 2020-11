Or Copy this URL to Share

1924-2020 Passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 in her 97th year. Loving Mother, Mother in-law, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Cremation and entombment have taken place. Thanks to everyone for your arrangements, Mass cards and sympathy cards. Thanks to all the caring staff at Cama Woodlands especially those in the Maplewood wing. Carol, Gary (Michele), LeeAnn Beddome (James).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store