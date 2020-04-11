|
It is with sadness we announce that Lillian Marie Anderson, nee: Marcotte, passed on March 30, 2020. She will be reunited with her loving husband the late Elmer (1987) and her late son David (1981). Treasured mother of Michael Nakoneshny (Sharon). Lillian will be missed dearly by her grandchildren, Alexandria Nakoneshny, David Nakoneshny, Shawn Nakoneshny and Zoë Nakoneshny. Great-grandmother to Zayne and Maci. She is survived by siblings Jacqueline Lelievre, Ronald Marcotte and Richard Marcotte, and many nieces and nephews. Lillian enjoyed many hobbies in her lifetime and more recently quilting, and her time with friends at the Marvelous Monday Quilter club, the Notre Dame L'Age d'Or club and fellow residents in her condominium building. Thank you all who helped care for Lillian in her final weeks and days: family, friends, neighbours and health care service providers. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private interment will be attended by family at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery on Garner Road West. A Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date when the Coronavirus prohibitions allow for public gatherings. For all who wish to attend the Celebration of Life, please go to www.baygardens.ca ://www.baygardens.ca> and message the family directly for notification. In lieu of flowers, Lillian requested that people remember her by making a toast in her honour and for a life well lived, or give to a .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020