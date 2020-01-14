|
Passed away on January 11 at age 75. Judy was predeceased by her husband Mel and leaves behind son Cory (Takako Kitagawa), daughter Brett (Tim Harms) and granddaughters Kyla and May. In keeping with Judy's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton Foundation or Shalom Village would be appreciated by the family. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020