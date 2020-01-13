|
Lillian (Toppy) nee Biggley, born April 26, 1935 in Hamilton, Ontario, passed away peacefully at age 84 on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Extendicare Nursing Home in Hamilton. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charlie Howard. She is survived by her five children, Tom (June), Ron (Adam), Suzie Whyte (Bob), Doug (Lisa) and Vicky Howard-Lech (Greg). She is also survived by her sister Marilyn Crabb (Jack), 15 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Lillian's zest for life was apparent even as a young girl, when she earned her lifelong nickname Toppy, due to her love of relentlessly twirling around her home. She enjoyed an active and healthy lifestyle throughout her years. When she wasn't happily busy in the garden, she could be found enjoying activities such as tennis, baseball, bowling, lawn bowling, curling, or once again twirling around the dance floor with her husband. She remained active even after transitioning to assisted living in her later years. Lillian always enjoyed helping others and earned many awards for her involvement and caring nature within her retirement community. Even in her final days, Lillian's sense of humor and positive outlook on life brought laughter and smiles to those around her. She will be missed dearly by many. Keep twirling Mom! A private family burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 13, 2020