It is with deep sadness that we announce that Lillian Lucas, loving mother of Gary Lucas, peacefully passed away at her home in Hamilton on March 17, 2020. Lillian was in her 92nd year. Lillian will be lovingly remembered by her daughter-in-law Laurie, granddaughters Katharine and Charlotte, and dear friend Janet Jelly. Lillian is survived by her sister-in-law Shirley Marinelli, nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her brothers Ross and Dino Marinelli and her sister Vera Marinelli. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Lillian's life will be scheduled at a later date. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 20, 2020