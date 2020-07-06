It is with profound sadness that we have to announce the passing of Lillianne Le after a short battle with cancer on July 3, 2020. Lillianne brought happiness to all those that knew and loved her. Lillianne left behind family in the US and Vietnam who were with her in spirt to the end. Lilly held a special place in her heart for her niece Anne and Anne's daughter Kazmira. Her beloved pets Stirling, Amy and Dusty will surely miss her as will her devoted husband Tom Shooter. The world will seem a slightly darker place without her. A special graveside service will be held on Wednesday July 8th at 11:00 at Mount Hamilton Cemetery located at 260 Rymal Road East, Hamilton ON. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Lillianne's favourite charity The Abandoned Cat rescue or any other charity of your choice
