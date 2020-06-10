Lilly Welker
Passed away peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 88, born February 2, 1932. Beloved wife of Rudolf Welker for 62 years. Loving mother of Renate Welker (Osman), Rita Welker (Todd) and Doris Straughan (Sean). Cherished Omi of Jenna Straughan. Dear sister of the late Gunter Bohle. Her joy in life was taking care of others and cooking delicious meals to make everyone happy. Amazingly, Lilly remained in regular touch with her grade one friends in Germany to her last days. A special thanks to her local friends who provided love, support and homemade soups. A big thank you to the many doctors, nurses and PSWs both in hospital and those that visited her at home during this difficult time. To honour Lilly's wishes, cremation will take place followed by a Private Interment at Mountview Gardens in Stoney Creek. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 10, 2020.
