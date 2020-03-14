|
|
Passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020, at the Juravinski Hospital in her 82nd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband, C.J. Joseph, as well as by her mother Elizabeth Poranganel. Lily was the eldest of nine children, and will be dearly missed by her eight siblings and their families. Leaves behind her two saddened daughters, Anita (Sunil) and Bina (Anthony). Lily was a cherished grandmother to Juanit, Jeffery, Christina, and Derek, and she adored spending time with her three great-granddaughters. Lily will always be remembered by her friends, family, and her community for her sense of humour as well as her vibrant spirit. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., on Sunday, March 15th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King. "Forever in Our Hearts"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020