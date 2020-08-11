1/1
Lina DiLORETO
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving and devoted Mamma, Nonna and Bisnonna at St. Peter's Hospital on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in her 88th year. Our mother's love for her family was unconditional. She was very proud of her garden and she loved playing bocce and cooking and baking for her family. Mamma was born in Pratola Paligna, Italy and married the love of her life. They immigrated to Canada in 1967 for a better life for her family. Beloved wife of the late Romualdo (2004). Loved Mamma of Lerida and Tonino Eramo and Marisa and Osvaldo DiBacco. Cherished Nonna of Paola Mattina (John), Massimo Eramo (Daniela), Lisa DiBacco (Gil), Marco DiBacco (Katie) and Robert DiBacco and Bisnonna of Nicaulas, Anthony, Marcus, Ava, Makayla and Hayley. Cherished sister of Vittorio Casasanta (Vincenza), Fernando Casasanta, Rita Casasanta (the late Elide), Luciana Casasanta (Gino), the late Pasquale Casasanta (the late Silvana) and the late Gino Casasanta (Maria). Dear sister-in-law of MariaPia and Mario Antonucci, the late Odessa and the late Antonio Carbone, the late Liugino and the late Flavia DiLoreto and Elena DiLoreto (the late Carmine). Lina will be missed by many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends in Canada, Italy and Venezuela. Nonna will also be missed by Melanie. Special thank you to the doctors and nurses of Juravinski and St. Peter's (3rd Floor East), for the compassion and loving care you provided for our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Juravinski Hospital or St. Peter's Hospital (3rd Floor East) would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 3-5 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 165 Prospect Street North, Hamilton, on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance on Lina's Book of Memories at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home between 9 and 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to please wear a face mask. "Ti vogliamo tanto bene Mamma"


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
