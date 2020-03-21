|
|
We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our dearest mother on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of 82. Lina was the beloved wife of the late Renato DiNardo. Proud and devoted mother of Mirella (Frank Taibi), Anna (Tony Calabretta) and Roberto DiNardo (Sonia). Loving Nonna to Paul, David, Lucas, Daniel, Alessia, Samuel, Thomas, Marcus, Julian and Sarah. Forever in the hearts of her many brothers and sisters and their families in Italy and the U.S.A. We will always remember her uncompromised compassion and love for her family and friends. Lina's inspirational and positive words will never be forgotten. Her determination and strength have shown us what a true warrior will always be. Lina's art of cooking and baking will remain untouchable. Private arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905-574-0405). Details for the Memorial Mass will be shared at a later date. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020