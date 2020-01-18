|
|
God looked around His garden, And found and empty place. He then looked down upon the earth, And saw your tired face. He put His arms around you, And lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful now, He only takes the best. To our wonderful wife, mother, nonna, mother-in-law, sister, zia and friend, we miss you more than words can say. "We love you more ...." A memorial mass will be held for Lina on Saturday, January 18th at 5:00 p.m. St. Catherine of Siena Parish at the Corpus Christi site Hamilton, Ontario
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020