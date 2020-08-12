Linda BRILLINGER

Our family is heartbroken to announce the passing of our matriarch at Ian Anderson House Hospice in Oakville Ontario. Linda will be deeply missed by husband Peter, children Andy (Destiny) and Kate (Brandon), brothers Glenn (Joel), Bruce (Amii) and Neil (Janie). Born to Robert and Helena Jackson in Montreal Quebec, she graduated from Bowling Green University and became accomplished in her career in the wholesale/retail industry. She was an avid golfer, winning Bridge player and enjoyed the time she spent with Peter in their beautiful condo overlooking Lake Ontario in Burlington. As per Linda's wishes, private family arrangements have been made and for those who wish, memorial donations can be made to The Ian Anderson House Hospice in Oakville Ontario. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca